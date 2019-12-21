Lady Scots advance to fifth-place game in holiday tourney

Swindell Swindell

HOPE MILLS — In consolation bracket action, the Scotland High girls basketball team defeated Douglas Byrd 42-37 on Friday in the Cumberland County Holiday Classic Tournament.

The Lady Scots (3-4) advanced to the fifth-place game in the Gene Arrington Bracket. Scotland will face Seventy-First at noon on Saturday at South View High School.

Scotland’s Asjah Swindell scored a team-high 15 points. Sierra Breeden added 11 points. All of Breeden’s points came at the free throw line. Kadence Sheppard had eight points for the Lady Scots.

Douglas Byrd’s Dai’ja Robinson posted a game-high 17 points.

The Lady Scots led 19-13 at halftime, and they held on to their lead despite being outscored by one point in the second half.

Douglas Byrd (1-10) will play in the seventh-place game against Corinth Holders at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at South View.

Seventy-First beat Corinth Holders 45-33 in another consolation game on Friday. The Lady Falcons are now 7-3 on the season.

Scotland and Seventy-First are Sandhills Athletic Conference foes, but Saturday’s matchup won’t count as a conference game because it is part of a tournament. Seventy-First’s girls team beat Scotland in both of their conference matchups last year (59-35 and 56-40).

Swindell https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Swindell_Asjah.jpg Swindell