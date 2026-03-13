Dawson Blue recognized among North Carolina’s top base stealers

LAURINBURG —Scotland County native Dawson Blue has been recognized for her outstanding high school softball career so far.

Blue, who attends IMG Academy, was recognized by the County Sports Facebook page as the No. 3 returning stolen base leader in North Carolina.

Blue already has a bright future ahead of her, having committed to Oklahoma State University and being recognized as one of the best softball players in the state. She continues to give back to her community as one of the main organizers of a softball camp held at Optimist Park last summer.