SUBSCRIBE Now or RENEW
Account Login
Register

Dawson Blue recognized among North Carolina’s top base stealers

Travis Petty Jr Sports Editor
in ,
Courtesy Photo

Courtesy Photo

Courtesy Photo

Courtesy Photo

LAURINBURG —Scotland County native Dawson Blue has been recognized for her outstanding high school softball career so far.

Blue, who attends IMG Academy, was recognized by the County Sports Facebook page as the No. 3 returning stolen base leader in North Carolina.

Blue already has a bright future ahead of her, having committed to Oklahoma State University and being recognized as one of the best softball players in the state. She continues to give back to her community as one of the main organizers of a softball camp held at Optimist Park last summer.

Travis Petty Jr can be reached at [email protected] or 910.506.3171 ext 2027. Follow him on Facebook @Travis Petty Jr.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *