Scotland get back on track with win over Hoke County

LAURINBURG —The Fighting Scots baseball (2-4) team got back on the winning track after defeating Hoke County at home, 10-3, on Wednesday.

Trailing 3-2 entering the bottom of the second inning, the Scots broke through with four runs, taking the lead 6-3. They never looked back, continuing their offensive surge with three runs in the bottom of the fifth and one more in the sixth.

Scotland had 11 hits. Dawson Williams, Ayden Odom, Jayden Bryant and Bryson Powell each had two hits.

Williams and Odom Briley led the team in runs with two runs each, while Kaden Hunsucker, Collin Hill, Leo Garcia, Bryson Powell, Jacob Hunt and Carson Bailey each scored one.

Lewis was the pitcher for the first four innings; he allowed three hits, three runs, walked five and struck out four.

“If we hit like we did tonight, every team will have a difficult time beating us,” head coach Ricky Schattuer said. “I challenged them last night after the game against Gray’s Creek that we didn’t hit well at all, and they responded with a good performance.”

“We had to put the pressure on them; we were giving Hoke County runs and base runners with our pitching, so we needed to put runs on the board and take some pressure off the pitcher.”

Scotland (2-4) will be back at home in a rematch versus Gray’s Creek on Friday at 6 p.m.