Scotland softball drop heartbreaker to Hoke County

LAURINBURG —Scotland’s softball team (2-2) suffered a tough loss on the road against Hoke County, falling 7-6 on Wednesday as their attempts at a comeback ultimately fell short.

After leading 5-0 through the first three innings, Hoke extended their lead to 6-2 entering the top of the fifth. However, a four-run inning by the Scots tied the game after Ramsey Hale hit a grand slam, making the score 6-6.

But all their hopes of a comeback would slip away; Hoke would walk things off at the bottom of the seventh, after a fielding error from the Scots.

“The little things are what we harp on. It’s the things that bite you in the butt and make you lose games; we have to start holding the girls more accountable,” head coach Adam Romain said.

Khloe Radford, Addison Ratley and Haydynn Lowery all recorded two hits and a run, while Addison Lewis, Ramsey Hale and Terralynn Edwards crossed the plate for one run.

Scotland (2-2) will be right back at home to take on Terry Sanford on Friday at 6 p.m.