Scotland linebacker Kymani Atiles signs with Louisburg College

LAURINBURG — Scotland senior star linebacker Kymani Atiles signed his letter of intent to attend Louisburg College in the fall on Friday.

Atiles was a staple on the Scots’ defense. In his first year under head coach Richard Bailey and defensive coordinator Chris Metzger, he flourished, finishing with 175 total tackles, three sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He was named the Conference Defensive Player of the Year and led the state in tackles during parts of the season.

With friends and family by his side, Atiles brought smiles to the faces of his coaches and loved ones.

“Kymani is a top-five best defensive player I’ve ever coached in my 35 years,” defensive coordinator Chris Metzger said. “He worked hard, watched film, bought into everything we preached and held his teammates accountable. He is going to explode on the next level.”

“Kymani was a blessing to our football team, and he is very capable of making it to the highest level of football. His signing with Louisburg is just one of the stepping stones to doing really big things in his career,” head coach Richard Bailey said.

Atiles is the second member of the 2025-26 Scotland High football team to sign his letter of intent to play college football. Senior safety Marlin Moore signed with the University of North Carolina at Pembroke on Feb. 16, 2026. For Atiles, the moment is even more meaningful, as he will be the first person in his family to attend college.

“This decision was very emotional for me; no one in my family has ever made it to college. As the youngest sibling to have this achievement, I am proud of myself,” Atiles said.

“I want to leave a legacy of, no matter what you go through, continue to look forward. It’s not about what people say; it’s your journey.”