Brodie Clark reaches 1,000-point milestone

LAURINBURG — Scotland Christian Academy basketball player Brodie Clark reached a milestone during the Saints’ win over Christ the Cornerstone Academy on Monday.

Clark, a junior guard, scored his 1,000th career point. As soon as Clark reached the 1,000-point mark, the game was temporarily stopped so Clark could be recognized for his achievement.

“It’s a blessing to be here. I just want to thank everybody for coming out and supporting me,” Clark told the crowd inside SCA’s gym. “Most of all I want to say thank you to my parents for keeping me dedicated and keeping me working. I love y’all. Without God this wouldn’t be possible.”

Clark has helped lead the Saints to an 8-0 start this season. Clark is averaging a team-high 23 points per game. He is also averaging just over six rebounds and six assists per game. Those marks are close to his career averages (21.6 points, five rebounds, 5.6 assists).

As for other milestones, Clark is nearing the 300-mark in career assists (261) and rebounds (237).

Clark and the Saints still have plenty of games left to play. The Saints will be back in action when they travel to their holiday tournament, the HTC Tip-Off Classic in Conway, South Carolina, on Dec. 12-14.

Brandon Tester Sports editor

