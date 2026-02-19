LAURINBURG —Scotland High just made a splash in the offseason, landing a three-star defensive back from their longtime rivals.

Chris George, a defensive back, has transferred from Richmond Senior High to Scotland High.

George, a three-star recruit in the Class of 2027, is coming off a torn ACL. He holds offers from Virginia Tech, Baylor, East Carolina, Liberty, Sacramento State, Syracuse, Wisconsin, Florida and Georgia Tech.

“Excited to have Chris George back home,” head coach Richard Bailey said. “He’s a Scotland County kid, and our players are happy to have him back. We know he will make an impact on our team. He’s a great player and a very good kid. Anytime you can add talent and competition to the roster, it’s a great thing.”

”We’re glad to have him back; before he left, we all grew up playing football together since we were kids,” junior Ja’kari Monley said. “Going into next year knowing that we can effectively communicate makes us tighter as a secondary. With his physicality and speed, he’s going to be a great addition to our room.”

Scotland finished last season allowing an average of 147 passing yards per game and recorded five interceptions. George will be a valuable addition to a defensive backfield that includes Ja’kari Monley, Keson McNair and Jordan McLean.

