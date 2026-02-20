Hamlet — Richmond Community College announces its participation in the UnitedHealthcare Future Leaders in Health Scholarship Program, a new initiative aimed at training the next generation of rural healthcare professionals.

North Carolina is currently facing a healthcare crisis, with nearly three million residents living in areas without adequate medical professionals. Rural counties are hit the hardest, often operating with half the number of providers per capita compared to urban areas. Projections show that by 2033, the state is expected to face shortfalls of over 12,500 registered nurses and 5,000 licensed practical nurses.

To address this challenge, UnitedHealthcare has invested $500,000 in a new scholarship program that will benefit 400 students enrolled in 35 select N.C. community colleges, including RichmondCC. The scholarship program supports students pursuing both short-term credentials and degrees in healthcare, specifically focusing on Nurse Aide I (NA I), Nurse Aide II (NA II), Practical Nurse (PN) and Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) coursework.

“Many of our students at RichmondCC are enrolled in healthcare programs and have a strong desire to help others and serve their communities,” said RichmondCC President Brent Barbee. “This partnership with UnitedHealthcare allows us to award scholarships to these students, who are often facing financial barriers and other challenges. This partnership also ensures we are meeting the workforce need for talented healthcare professionals to staff our local healthcare facilities.”

This gift is the latest chapter in UnitedHealthcare’s commitment to North Carolina’s rural health infrastructure. “By investing in the Future Leaders in Health Scholarship Program, we are not only supporting the career aspirations of dedicated students but also ensuring that North Carolinians in rural and underserved areas have access to the high-quality, local care they deserve,” said Anita Bachmann, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of North Carolina.

The scholarships are designed to be comprehensive, covering costs ranging from tuition and testing to basic living expenses and transportation.

“This investment allows us to remove the financial barriers that often stand between a student and a healthcare career,” said Dr. Jeff Cox, president of the North Carolina Community College System. “It is a strategic investment in the future of our state’s economy and the well-being of our citizens.”

To apply for the UnitedHealthcare Future Leaders in Health Scholarship, RichmondCC students enrolled in one of the designated healthcare programs should contact the Financial Aid Office at (910) 410-1700.