LAURINBURG —A new era has officially begun for Scotland County Parks and Recreation.

The department is proud to announce the return of its Interlocal Football League this fall under the leadership of Lawrence Baker, Director of Parks and Recreation and Coach Jeremy Baker, Athletic Operations Director. After years of anticipation, youth football is making a strong comeback in Scotland County.

The upcoming fall season will feature:

10U Tackle Football

12U Tackle Football

8U Flag Football

6U Flag Football

“This marks a historic moment for our department and our community,” said department leadership. “The glory days of gridiron football at Scotland County Parks and Recreation are back. We are committed to building a competitive program that develops young athletes both on and off the field.”

Community Interest Meeting Scheduled

An official Football Interest Meeting will be held to share details about the upcoming season and answer questions from parents, athletes, sponsors and community members.

Date: March 4

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: Scotland Place

1210 Turnpike Rd.

Laurinburg, NC 28352

Community members are encouraged to attend and learn how they can be part of this exciting new chapter.

Spring Sports Registration Now Open

In addition to the fall football season, Scotland County Parks and Recreation is offering a full slate of spring sports programs. Registration is currently open from Jan. 8 through March 16.

Spring offerings include:

Baseball & Softball Programs

Tee Ball (4U & 5U)

Coach Pitch

Fast-Pitch Softball

Youth Baseball

Spring Soccer (Ages 4–14U)

A registration table will be available at the March 4 interest meeting for families wishing to sign up for spring sports or secure early information for the fall football season.

Sponsorship & Volunteer Opportunities

Scotland County Parks and Recreation is actively seeking team sponsors, volunteer coaches and community partners to help support youth development initiatives. Community involvement is essential in providing structured, positive opportunities that promote teamwork, discipline, leadership and excellence.

Businesses and individuals interested in sponsoring a team or volunteering are encouraged to make contact.

Contact Information

For additional information, sponsorship opportunities or volunteer inquiries:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 910-277-2588 (Coach Jeremy Baker)

Scotland County Parks and Recreation extends its appreciation to the families and supporters throughout the county who continue to invest in the growth and development of local youth. With renewed energy and strong leadership, the department looks forward to building a competitive, community-centered athletic program for years to come.