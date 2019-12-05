Trotman becomes SAU football’s first All-American

Trotman Trotman

WACO, Texas — St. Andrews University receiver Jermaine Trotman Jr. earned a spot on the 2019 AFCA NAIA Coaches’ All-America Teams announced Thursday by the American Football Coaches Association.

Trotman, a junior from Virginia, was named a first team All-American. Trotman ranked third in the nation in all-purpose yards per game (173.9). Trotman picked up 747 yards receiving this season. He tallied six touchdowns — four touchdown receptions, one rushing touchdown and one punt return for a touchdown. Trotman averaged 93 receiving yards per game.

In two seasons with the Knights, Trotman has racked up 1,024 receiving yards and nine touchdown receptions.

As a team, the Knights finished with a record of 5-5 this season, including a 5-1 mark in conference play. It was the most successful run in the program’s three-year history.

Earlier this week, St. Andrews quarterbacks and wide receivers coach Tim Reynolds was selected to coach in the inaugural NAIA Senior Football Classic that will be held on Dec. 14 in Savannah, Georgia. Reynolds will be the East team’s receivers coach.

Coaches from eight schools around the country were selected to be on the Senior Football Classic coaching staff.

Trotman https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Trotman.jpg Trotman

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.