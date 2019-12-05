SHS swim team begins season at SAC meet

Michael Litty photo A Scotland High swimmer competes in a backstroke race during the Sandhills Athletic Conference meet at St. Andrews University on Wednesday. Michael Litty photo A Scotland High swimmer competes in a backstroke race during the Sandhills Athletic Conference meet at St. Andrews University on Wednesday. Michal Litty photo Scotland swimmer Madeline Litty finished in second place in the girls 50-yard freestyle on Wednesday evening. Michal Litty photo Scotland swimmer Madeline Litty finished in second place in the girls 50-yard freestyle on Wednesday evening.

LAURINBURG — The Scotland High swim team opened its season with a Sandhills Athletic Conference meet at St. Andrews University on Wednesday.

Scotland swimmers Cassie Rinkacs and Nick Eury picked up wins in their respective 100-yard backstroke races. Rinkacs (1:16.07) finished less than a second ahead of Jack Britt’s Abby Elwell (1:16.32). Eury (1:11.21) was followed by Lumberton’s Chase McCormick (1:18.86).

Eury and Rinkacs also helped Scotland’s 400-yard freestyle relay teams finish in first place. Eury teamed up with Bryant Grubbs, Ethan Phillippi and Connor Bert on the boys relay team. The boys clocked a time of 4:20.34. In the girls relay race, Rinkacs anchored a group that also included Portia Driggers, Morgan Stewart and Maegan Gunnells. The girls’ time was 5:05.00.

Bert took first place in the boys 50-yard freestyle race (25.74). Scotland’s Cody Milhoan won the boys 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:50.39.

In the boys 100-yard freestyle, Phillippi (1:06.27) and Redionysis Redionysis (1:06.48) finished in second and third place, respectively.

Rinkacs logged a second-place finish in the girls 200 freestyle with a time of 2:20.83. Scotland’s Madeline Litty finished second in the girls 50-yard freestyle with a time of 32 seconds. Gunnells finished third in the girls 100-yard freestyle (1:15.61).

In the boys standings, Scotland finished in third place out of six teams. Jack Britt’s boys won the meet with a score of 255. Runner-up Lumberton had 175 points, and Scotland finished with 163.

In the girls standings, the Lady Scots finished in fourth place out of six teams. Jack Britt’s girls finished in first place (260), followed by Hoke (215), Lumberton (161) and Scotland (132).

