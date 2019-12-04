Preview: Scotland, Cardinal Gibbons clash in East Regional

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Kyshaun Galberth tries to plow through multiple South View players during last week’s third-round game. Galberth’s ability to run through contact will be important as the Scots face Cardinal Gibbons this week. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Kyshaun Galberth tries to plow through multiple South View players during last week’s third-round game. Galberth’s ability to run through contact will be important as the Scots face Cardinal Gibbons this week.

LAURINBURG — Scotland High’s running backs have shown that they can successfully fight for yards against tough run defenses.

This week’s game might be there toughest test yet. Cardinal Gibbons, Scotland’s opponent in the 4A East Regional, yielded an average of 88 yards per game in 11 games from which their opponents reported stats this season. The Fighting Scots average 263 yards rushing per game.

Defensively, the Crusaders aren’t particularly big up front. Just one of their defensive linemen is listed at a weight above 240 pounds. But Cardinal Gibbons frequently seems to find ways to swarm to the football.

“They’re the best run defense we’ve played all year,” Scotland coach Richard Bailey said. “They’re very well-coached and sound in their front seven. They’ve got some good-looking kids, but it’s more about they’re really good at what they do.

“Sometimes you can take advantage of that, though. You know where they’re going to be. You know they’re going to play good technique. So you just try to find ways to counteract that.”

Cardinal Gibbons’ John Caramanico has a team-high 9.5 tackles for loss. Myles Harp has nine, and Blake Cooling has 8.5.

The Crusaders run defense has held strong against some talented teams, but not many programs have the amount of running-back depth that Scotland boasts. Kyshaun Galberth, Savion Leak and R.J. Nicholson have caused problems for opponents, especially during the playoffs. Galberth’s physical power-running abilities have played a big role in Scotland’s postseason run.

“Kyshaun gives us that added dimension of a big body that runs hard after contact,” Bailey said. “None of our running backs go down easy. Even our smaller guys run hard. And Bruce (Wall) runs hard.

“But it does help to have a 220-pound tailback. He’s good for getting yards after contact, and we’ll need to do that Friday.”

Leak is capable of making big play as well, although his involvement was contained to defense and special teams last week. Nicholson had a big game at South View last week, breaking away for a 51-yard touchdown run that helped the Scots seal the victory in the fourth quarter.

The Scots have several running backs who can share the workload. In last year’s playoff game at Cardinal Gibbons, Syheam McQueen shouldered all of the running duties. He carried the ball 40 times in that game, logging 192 yards and a touchdown.

Discipline is key

Cardinal Gibbons likes to throw the football. Scotland’s front seven has a knack for preventing quarterbacks from doing so, or just flushing them out of the pocket. But when the ball is in the air, Scotland’s secondary will need to avoid the penalties and other lapses that have hurt the Scots at times this year.

“We need to play clean in the secondary,” Bailey said. “When you’re playing man-to-man coverage, you’re going to get a pass interference or two. But we’ve got to limit those.”

Bailey said limiting other defensive penalties, especially late hits and offsides calls, will be important as well.

Close call

Scotland defeated Cardinal Gibbons 7-6 in the second round of the playoffs last year. The Crusaders had a chance to take the lead on a 39-yard field goal with 33 seconds left in the game, but the attempt sailed wide left, and Scotland advanced to the third round.

The Crusaders haven’t forgotten that tough loss. WRAL Sports Anchor Mary Dunleavy reported that the Crusaders have been chanting “revenge” before every practice leading up to Friday’s game.

“They’re better defensively (this year) for sure,” Bailey said. “That, to me, is the biggest difference on their team. Offensively, they were really good last year. I’m still not sure how we held them to six points.

“They’re better on the offensive line this year. Some of their same skill guys are playing. The quarterback (Andrew Harvey) is a very good player, has good bloodlines. His dad (Terry Harvey) was a quarterback at NC State.”

State championship outlook

The winner of Friday’s game will face the winner of the West Regional game between Grimsley and East Forsyth in the state championship game next Saturday.

When and where

Friday’s game will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh.

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Kyshaun Galberth tries to plow through multiple South View players during last week’s third-round game. Galberth’s ability to run through contact will be important as the Scots face Cardinal Gibbons this week. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_6012.jpg Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Kyshaun Galberth tries to plow through multiple South View players during last week’s third-round game. Galberth’s ability to run through contact will be important as the Scots face Cardinal Gibbons this week.

Scots prepare for Gibbons’ run defense

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.