LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is investigating two shootings that both occurred early Sunday morning but are believed not to be related.

According to the LPD, officers responded at around 4:14 a.m. Sunday to Scotland Memorial Hospital in reference to two gunshot wound victims. Officers made contact with 18-year-old Jhi’Quavis Malloy of Laurinburg and a 16-year-old male juvenile of Clio, South Carolina.

Both sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to police. Both victims stated the shooting happened on Moseley Drive.

On the same day at around 1:25 a.m., police responded to the 1000 block of North Main St., in reference to a report of shots fired, according to the LPD. Upon arrival, officers were advised that a gunshot victim had been transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital via the public vehicle area.

Officers responded to Scotland Memorial and made contact with 29-year-old Dameion McIntyre of Wagram, according to the LPD. McIntyre advised law enforcement that he was outside the North Main Strett residence and an unknown make/model vehicle rode by and shots were fired from the vehicle. McIntyre sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.