Saints grab victories at Grace Christian

LORIS, S.C. — Four Scotland Christian Academy boys basketball players scored in double figures as the Saints defeated Grace Christian 81-21 on Tuesday night.

Junior guard Brodie Clark led the Saints with 20 points, seven assists and three rebounds. Sophomore Lacota Locklear added 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Junior Rodney Locklear scored 11 points to go along with five steals and four assists. Freshman Ronnie Pittman tallied 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Storm Hinson led Grace Christian with 13 points. Blaine Norris added eight points for the hosts.

With the win, the Saints stayed undefeated at 5-0.

In the girls basketball game, Scotland Christian grabbed its first win of the season by defeating Grace Christian 49-44. Grace Christian held a two-point lead at halftime, but Scotland Christian prevailed in the second half.

The Saints will host Maranatha Christian in non-conference action on Thursday night. Four games will be played (jayvee girls and boys, and varsity girls and boys). The games will begin at 4 p.m.

