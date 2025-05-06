LAURINBURG — Bear Hughes provided results from Optimist Games played on Monday in an email to The Laurinburg Exchange. Outcomes from the competition on Monday are listed below:
Joe Bowen Edward Jones Investments 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)
Locklear and Sons Landscaping played M2 Builders
Miyako’s played PCI
Domino’s 8U Baseball
General McArthur’s def. Becca Hughes Edward Jones 6-5
Leading Hitters for Gen Mc’s- Cutler Hood, for Becca Hughes Ed Jones- Reece w/a home run
Gibson Oil def. WKND Warrior 15-5
Leading Hitters for Gibson Oil- Titan, for WKND- Owen
Smithfield 10U Baseball
Eric Byrd def. Purcell Clinic 2-1
Leading Hitters for Eric Byrd- Aiden Hunter and Mike, for Purcell Clinic- Holden and Carter
One Hour Heating and Air def. Tricoast Mechanical 5-4
Leading Hitters for One Hour- Harland and Jacob, for Tricoast- Dash and Keitan
Realty World 12U Baseball
Did not play
Realty World 8U Softball
Hayes Forest Products def. Sheriff’s Dept 16-0
Leading Hitters for Hayes- Hollyn Hayes, Mary Kate Clark and Lillian Lewis, for Sheriff’s- none
Hayes Forest Products def. State Farm Insurance 13-2
Leading Hitters for Hayes- Hollyn Hayes, Mary Kate Clark and Lillian Lewis, for State Farm- Reeling Kenton and Ariya Wallace
Weichert def. Quality Oil
Leading Hitters for Weichert- Brynlee, Rylie and Aubany, for Quality- Haley Hornet, Shaniya Cromartian and Lily Calhoun
Edge’s Grading and Hauling 12U Softball
Did not play
Edge’s Grading and Hauling 10U Softball
Lbg Auto Sales def. State Line Realty 8-1
Leading Hitter for Lbg Auto- Sophia, for State Line- Macie
Tier 1 def. Be Relentless 11-6
Leading Hitters for Tier 1- Vaedah w/ a home run, for Be Relentless- Khloe