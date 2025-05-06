LAURINBURG — Bear Hughes provided results from Optimist Games played on Monday in an email to The Laurinburg Exchange. Outcomes from the competition on Monday are listed below:

Joe Bowen Edward Jones Investments 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)

Locklear and Sons Landscaping played M2 Builders

Miyako’s played PCI

Domino’s 8U Baseball

General McArthur’s def. Becca Hughes Edward Jones 6-5

Leading Hitters for Gen Mc’s- Cutler Hood, for Becca Hughes Ed Jones- Reece w/a home run

Gibson Oil def. WKND Warrior 15-5

Leading Hitters for Gibson Oil- Titan, for WKND- Owen

Smithfield 10U Baseball

Eric Byrd def. Purcell Clinic 2-1

Leading Hitters for Eric Byrd- Aiden Hunter and Mike, for Purcell Clinic- Holden and Carter

One Hour Heating and Air def. Tricoast Mechanical 5-4

Leading Hitters for One Hour- Harland and Jacob, for Tricoast- Dash and Keitan

Realty World 12U Baseball

Did not play

Realty World 8U Softball

Hayes Forest Products def. Sheriff’s Dept 16-0

Leading Hitters for Hayes- Hollyn Hayes, Mary Kate Clark and Lillian Lewis, for Sheriff’s- none

Hayes Forest Products def. State Farm Insurance 13-2

Leading Hitters for Hayes- Hollyn Hayes, Mary Kate Clark and Lillian Lewis, for State Farm- Reeling Kenton and Ariya Wallace

Weichert def. Quality Oil

Leading Hitters for Weichert- Brynlee, Rylie and Aubany, for Quality- Haley Hornet, Shaniya Cromartian and Lily Calhoun

Edge’s Grading and Hauling 12U Softball

Did not play

Edge’s Grading and Hauling 10U Softball

Lbg Auto Sales def. State Line Realty 8-1

Leading Hitter for Lbg Auto- Sophia, for State Line- Macie

Tier 1 def. Be Relentless 11-6

Leading Hitters for Tier 1- Vaedah w/ a home run, for Be Relentless- Khloe