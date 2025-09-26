LAURINBURG — Welcome back! The NFL season is heating up, and you’ve made a great choice by tuning in to Fantasy Football Weekly Week 4 with Travis Petty Jr. If this is your first time here, each week I provide a breakdown for fantasy owners looking to make a splash.

Top three quarterbacks

Josh Allen at home versus the New Orleans Saints

Josh Allen remains one of the premier quarterbacks in the NFL, and this season might be one of his best starts yet. He can beat defenses in every way, and this week he’ll take on a Saints defense that has allowed two or more passing touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks this season. Allen is a must-start this Sunday.

Matthew Stafford at home versus the Indianapolis Colts

Did you catch what Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense did to the Eagles? They racked up 356 yards of total offense versus the defending Super Bowl champions. Now, they’ll square off against a Colts’ defense that hasn’t been tested by an offense of this caliber. Stafford is a must-start this Sunday.

Jordan Love on the road versus the Dallas Cowboys

Put Jordan Love’s performance last week in the rear view. He’ll have a favorable match-up against the Dallas Cowboys and their defense. So far this season, Dallas has allowed the most passing yards in the NFL. Love is a must-start Sunday.

Top three running backs

James Cook at home versus the New Orleans Saints

Since the Bills drafted him, James Cook has become a vital piece of their offense. This season, he’s logged 18-plus rushing touches and is tied for the league lead in rushing touchdowns. Running behind an offensive line that ranks first in run block rate. Cook is a must start this Sunday.

Jahmyr Gibbs at home versus the Cleveland Browns

You can never go wrong with a true dual-threat running back, and Jahmyr Gibbs is the perfect example. He can catch out of the backfield, run between the tackles and score touchdowns—which is everything you need in today’s NFL. Even against a tough Browns defense, the Lions offense is built to handle the challenge. Gibbs is a must-start this Sunday.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt on the road versus the Atlanta Falcons

This may come as a surprise, but Jacory Croskey-Merritt is quietly rising up the running back charts. With quarterback Jayden Daniels sidelined, Washington has leaned more heavily on the ground game, and Croskey-Merritt has been a key contributor. So far, he’s totaled 22 carries for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Croskey-Merritt is a must-start this Sunday.

Top three wide receivers

Justin Jefferson on the road versus the Pittsburgh Steelers

Jefferson has had a slow start this season, which is unusual for him, but we need to consider the circumstances around him. Minnesota has lost its starting quarterback, which has significantly impacted its offense. But, I fully expect him to turn it around against the Steelers’ defense. Jefferson is a must-start this Sunday.

A.J. Brown on the road versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If you read last week’s breakdown, I predicted A.J. Brown would have a breakout game, and he certainly delivered against the Rams with six receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown. This week, I’m doubling down on my prediction against a tough, stingy Buccaneers defense. Brown is a must-start this Sunday.

Keon Coleman at home versus the New Orleans Saints

Josh Allen’s favorite target, the 6’4” receiver, faces a tough test this week against the Saints secondary, highlighted by cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry and safety Justin Reid. Still, I have no doubt Allen will target him heavily. Coleman is a must-start this Sunday.

Top three tight ends

Tyler Warren on the road versus the Los Angeles Rams

We’re riding the Indianapolis Colts’ hot streak. In three weeks, Indianapolis has only punted once. While I don’t expect that to continue, the Colts have one of the premier offenses in the NFL. Tight end Tyler Warren has been a key piece of that offense. Warren is a must-start this Sunday.

Mark Andrews on the road versus the Kansas City Chiefs

Everything is riding on this game for the Ravens; beginning the season 1-3 would be a major setback. In Monday’s game against the Lions, Mark Andrews recorded six receptions for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Expect Baltimore to continue feeding him the football if they hope to leave Kansas City with a win. Andrews is a must-start this Sunday.

Travis Kelce at home versus the Baltimore Ravens

Like Andrews and the Ravens, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs are in a must-win situation. Kansas City didn’t anticipate starting 1-3. While the Ravens defense may look imposing on paper, they’ve allowed 29 points and 266 passing yards per game this season. With everything on the line, Kelce is a must-start this Sunday.

Top three defenses

Buffalo Bills at home versus the New Orleans Saints

The Saints have struggled to score points all season, averaging 15.7 points per game with Spencer Rattler under center. Now they face the Bills on the road in a tough environment while their offense continues to struggle. The Bills’ defense is a must-start this Sunday.

Detroit Lions at home versus the Cleveland Browns

It’s do-or-die for the Cleveland Browns. Joe Flacco and the offense have not looked good, averaging just 15.3 points per game, ranking 30th in the NFL. The question that NFL fans are asking is, when do Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel see the field? The Lions’ defense is a must-start this Sunday.

Los Angeles Chargers on the road versus the New York Giants

The 2025 first-round pick Jaxson Dart makes his season debut for the Giants against a tough Chargers defense. Starting a rookie quarterback against one of the league’s premier units is never easy. A lot will fall on Dart’s shoulders in his challenging debut. The Chargers’ defense is a must-start this Sunday.

Travis Petty Jr can be reached at tpetty@cmpapers.com or 910.506.3171 ext 2027. Follow him on Facebook @Travis Petty Jr.