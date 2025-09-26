LAURINBURG — Another day brings another setback for the Lady Scots volleyball team, as the Gray’s Creek Bears defeat them for the second time this season. The Bears’ talent advantage was clear throughout the match, sweeping Scotland 3-0 on Thursday.

“We played better compared to when we played them [Gray’s Creek] on the road,” head coach Adam Romain said. “Our performance has been a carryover from the last three games we’ve played.”

It was a tough week for the Lady Scots, coming up short in both of their matches, with each loss adding to the strain of their season. The team has now dropped three consecutive games in a row, their longest skid since 2019. With the season hitting its midway point, where do the Scots go from here?

“We’ve seen progression from the girls,” Romain said. “More disciplined, and they’ve shown me they want to win. Molly Gallagher has been digging every ball, and Ramsey Hale hyper-extended her elbow three games ago and she’s still playing hard.”

The Scots continue to play with heart, often pushing matches down to the wire, but the talent gap compared to past years has been evident. With only three seniors, the roster is filled with sophomores and juniors.

That resilience was evident in the third set when Scot erased a double-digit deficit before falling 26-24. Moments like this show their growth as the season progresses. With four games remaining, Scotland will need to come together to finish the season out strong.

On Sept. 30, the Lady Scots travel to Terry Sanford for a 6 p.m. rematch. Scotland, already 1-0 over the Bulldogs this season, will look to get back on the winning track.

Travis Petty Jr can be reached at tpetty@cmpapers.com or 910.506.3171 ext 2027. Follow him on Facebook @Travis Petty Jr.