Scotland County Seahawks head to state tourney

Courtesy photo The 8U Scotland County Seahawks Courtesy photo The 8U Scotland County Seahawks Courtesy photo The 10U Scotland County Seahawks Courtesy photo The 10U Scotland County Seahawks Courtesy photo The Scotland County Seahawks cheerleading team Courtesy photo The Scotland County Seahawks cheerleading team

LAURINBURG — Scotland County’s AAU youth football program, the Scotland County Seahawks, will be represented at the North Carolina AAA state championship tournament this weekend in Charlotte.

The 8U Seahawks will compete in the state semifinals at West Charlotte High School on Saturday. They’ll face the North Carolina Giants at 4:15 p.m. The Giants are the fourth-ranked AAU team in the nation. The Seahawks are the No. 4 team in North Carolina.

“They’ve only lost two games this season,” Scotland County Seahawks founder Kasey Monroe said. “We’re ecstatic about our 8U team.”

Monroe said many of the 8U players got their first taste of competitive football this year, and they’ve improved significantly. They’ve defeated several powerful opponents, including Richmond County’s AAU team.

“It’s tremendous how they’ve held their own,” Monroe said. “It’s something about them. They’re relentless.”

The 10U Seahawks team is also set to head out of town. The 10u team will play in the Turkey Bowl Championship at West Stanly High School on Saturday. They’ll play at 9:30 a.m.

Monroe said the 10U coaches have been focusing on getting their athletes to see that they need to be successful both on and off of the field. Respect, integrity and consistency are some of the values the 10U team has been focusing on.

Billy Norris is the head coach of the 8U Seahawks, and Marcus Pate coaches the 10U team.

“I appreciate (the coaches) for sticking with me,” Monroe said.

The Seahawks cheerleaders have had plenty of success as well. The cheerleaders recently placed third in the state.

Courtesy photo The 8U Scotland County Seahawks https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_8U-SEAHAWKS-19.jpg Courtesy photo The 8U Scotland County Seahawks Courtesy photo The 10U Scotland County Seahawks https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_10U-SEAHAWKS-19.jpg Courtesy photo The 10U Scotland County Seahawks Courtesy photo The Scotland County Seahawks cheerleading team https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_SEAHAWKS-CHEER-19.jpg Courtesy photo The Scotland County Seahawks cheerleading team

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.