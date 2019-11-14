LAURINBURG — Seniors Asjah Swindell, Sierra Breeden and Miste Clark are taking on leadership roles as the Scotland High girls basketball team prepares to begin its new season.

The senior trio is ready to step up and fill the voids left by the three seniors who graduated last year, including leading scorer Niaria Leach.

“It’s my job to make sure I lead the best that I can,” Swindell said. “It’s my job to go out every night and keep my team up and push them to play hard, and push myself as well.”

As Scotland’s starting center, Swindell almost averaged a double-double last year (11 points and nine rebounds per game). All three members of this year’s senior class have seen significant playing time, so their familiarity with the team’s system will help the Lady Scots execute on both ends of the floor.

But some things about that system will change this year. The Lady Scots graduated both of their starting guards from last year. The absence of Leach and Nautika Moore means the Lady Scots need to find other ways to move the ball.

“It’s a little different. It’s a little bit of an adjustment,” head coach Mallarie Snow said. “I am excited about what’s come up. We have four returners that know my system, know my program.”

Sophomore Kadence Sheppard averaged just over five points, five rebounds and two steals per game as a freshman on the varsity team.

Snow said the Lady Scots will try to use their speed and agility to their advantage this season.

“I’m looking for us to get rebounds, throw the ball and do a whole lot better in transition,” Snow said. “That’s where the key point is. If we get the ball out and move in transition, I think we’ll score more points than we did in previous years.”

Scotland’s season begins with a non-conference home game against Union Pines on Tuesday night. The road to opening night hasn’t always been easy, but the Lady Scots are willing to put in the work to get better.

“I like this team’s ability to learn,” Snow said. “We’ve had to pump the brakes a little bit on some of the things I want to do, but they’re pretty coachable, and I like that aspect. They’re hungry and they’re willing to learn. I can’t ask for more than that.”

The Lady Scots finished 9-16 last season. Scotland’s boys and girls varsity basketball teams played most of their home games at Sycamore Lane Elementary School while the high school’s gym was refurbished after Hurricane Florence. The teams were able to return to their home gym late in the season.

The Lady Scots learned a lot about perseverance last year.

“I learned to not beat up on myself, because I do have a team following me,” Swindell said. “If I stay up, hopefully they’ll stay up. If I score, hopefully it’ll push them to score was well.”

Laurinburg Exchange file photo Scotland's Sierra Breeden attempts a shot during a game at Westover last season. Breeden is one of the Lady Scots' senior leaders this year.

Girls hoops team looks faster this year

Brandon Tester Sports editor