LAURINBURG — The first Wine and Ales for Waggin Tails in several years was a success, according to organizers.

More than 100 people filled Railroad Bar and Grill Saturday evening in support of the Scotland County Humane Society.

“It was terrific,” said SCHS Director Matt DeAngelis. “I had a great time and I really enjoyed meeting the town leaders, like the mayor, and a hundred or so of our supporters.

The event’s goal was to raise money for the veterinary fund, which helps with the various medical costs for the animals that come through the Humane Society ranging from rabies vaccines to even helping with hip surgeries. The total is still being tallied at this time.

“I was touched and pleasantly surprised by the expressions of support, gratitude, and relief from the people who were there,” DeAngelis said. “They made me feel welcome and appreciated … I really enjoyed putting faces to some of the people I’ve spoken with or emailed.”

It was DeAngelis’ first event in the community since taking over as director earlier this year and he shared during the night that more than 10 animals had been adopted in the past few weeks and are continuing to leave the shelter to find their homes in the community.

“This is a tough business, and it really makes me feel good to know we have the support of many people in the community,” DeAngelis said. “Thank you to everyone who expressed that to me that night.”