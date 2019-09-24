Boys soccer team set to take on Raiders

Scotland’s Andrew Oswald (8) battles through a pair of Gray’s Creek defenders during a game earlier this season. Oswald and the Fighting Scots will take on rival Richmond on Wednesday night. Scotland’s Andrew Oswald (8) battles through a pair of Gray’s Creek defenders during a game earlier this season. Oswald and the Fighting Scots will take on rival Richmond on Wednesday night.

LAURINBURG —Scotland’s boys soccer team will look to end its three-game winless streak when it hosts Richmond in a rivalry match on Wednesday.

The Fighting Scots (3-7-1, 1-5 SAC) hit a tough stretch after earning their first Sandhills Athletic Conference win against Seventy-First last week. The Scots were shutout 8-0 against Pinecrest last Wednesday, and they tied with West Bladen the following night. On Monday night, the Scots lost 5-0 at Lumberton.

They’ll face a Richmond team that has had plenty of its own struggles this season. The Raiders (2-7-1, 2-3 SAC) are 1-3-1 in their last five games. One of those losses was a 2-1 defeat in double overtime at Lumberton.

But history is not on Scotland’s side in this matchup. Richmond owns a 13-game winning streak against the Scots, dating back to a 3-2 win in the second rivalry game of the 2012 season. The teams tied in their first matchup that season. Scotland hasn’t defeated Richmond since 2011, when the Scots won 6-1 in Rockingham.

After Wednesday’s game, Scotland will host Jack Britt next Monday. The Scots will then be on the road for six of their last seven games of the season. Their final home game will be on Oct. 21 against Lumberton. Scotland’s senior night festivities will take place on that night.

Scotland’s senior class includes Adolfo Duran, who leads the Scots with seven goals this season.

Wednesday’s varsity game against Richmond, which is slated for 7 p.m., will be preceded by the jayvee game at 5:15.

Scotland’s Andrew Oswald (8) battles through a pair of Gray’s Creek defenders during a game earlier this season. Oswald and the Fighting Scots will take on rival Richmond on Wednesday night. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Oswald_19_01020.jpg Scotland’s Andrew Oswald (8) battles through a pair of Gray’s Creek defenders during a game earlier this season. Oswald and the Fighting Scots will take on rival Richmond on Wednesday night. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange, File

Both teams have struggled recently

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.