LAURINBURG — Scotland County Teen Court recently held its annual banquet to honor the volunteers who help make the youth diversion program a success.

Teen Court is designed to keep youth from becoming formally involved in the court system. The program conducts court sessions that closely mirror real court proceedings, with students serving as attorneys, jurors, clerks and bailiffs. Youth participants are judged by a jury of their peers and must complete assigned dispositions to avoid further legal consequences.

Student volunteers take on various courtroom roles. Defense attorneys represent the youth defendant and present their case in the best possible light, while prosecuting attorneys represent the state and argue against the defendant. Bailiffs assist the judge and help maintain order in the courtroom, and clerks are responsible for documenting and managing case paperwork. Jurors listen to the case and determine a fair and constructive sentence.

An adult judge—typically a sitting or retired judge or a trained attorney—presides over each session.

The banquet served as a way to thank everyone involved in the program throughout the year. Organizers extended their appreciation to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office for providing courthouse security during Teen Court sessions and to school resource officers for referring youth to the program, helping many avoid formal charges and a criminal record.

Thanks were also given to the Clerk of Court for allowing use of the courthouse facilities in the evenings, and to District Attorney Jay Todd Martin for frequently serving as a Teen Court judge. Additional thanks went to Judges Chris Rhue, Chevonne Wallace, and attorneys Timothy Snead and Tyler Miller for their service to the program.

A special acknowledgment was given to the student volunteers who dedicate their time, mentorship and community service to the youth of Scotland County.

Organizers also expressed gratitude to Scotland County United Way for supporting the program with operational funding.

Teen Court is always looking for new volunteers. Interested youth can contact Director Stephanie Johnston at 910-276-5477 or Coordinator Marty Crumroy at 910-217-1437 or via email at macrumroy@gmail.com.