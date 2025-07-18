Big Bang Boom had children dancing, singing, and clapping along in a celebration of music, movement, and summer joy Wednesday at the Continuation of the library’s Summer Reading Program.

LAURINBURG — Songs, laughter, and high-energy fun echoed through the Scotland County Memorial Library on Wednesday as families gathered for two lively performances by the popular kids’ band Big Bang Boom.

The dynamic band had children dancing, singing, and clapping along in a celebration of music, movement, and summer joy. Their performance was part of the library’s ongoing Summer Reading Program, which has brought a variety of engaging, family-friendly events to the community throughout the summer.

With summer winding down, the library still has a few exciting programs in store before wrapping up the series in early August.

Next week, prepare to be amazed as Rockstar Magic of Chris & Neal takes the stage for two mind-blowing magic shows on Wednesday, July 24, at 10:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Known for their high-energy illusions and interactive tricks, these performances are sure to captivate audiences of all ages.

On Tuesday, July 30, science takes center stage with Mad Science, bringing thrilling experiments, surprising reactions, and plenty of educational fun to the library at 10:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Expect some bang, fizz, and pop as science comes to life before your eyes!

The Summer Reading Program will end with a splash during the library’s first-ever Messtival on Thursday, Aug. 1, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This hands-on celebration will feature Foam N Fun, tie-dye stations, chalk art, and a variety of messy, colorful painting activities designed to let kids get creative and a little bit messy in the name of fun.

All events are free and open to the public.