Andre Mcneil hauls trots off the field after hauling in a touchdown during seven-on-seven scrimmage.

LAURINBURG — Coachable, disciplined and humble. These are three words to describe the newest trio of receivers for the Fighting Scots football team.

With leading receivers Dajuan Gibson and Quatavius Everette having graduated, Tomek McFadden, Carter Williams and Andre McNeil are stepping into big roles for the Scots offense.

After the hiring of offensive coordinator Matt Quinn, who is looking to reshape the offense, Quinn has stated that he wants “to get the ball to players in open space, and our receivers have been electric in this type of offense.”

So far through this offseason, these wideouts have been putting together highlight-reel plays and have given opposing teams problems with their versatility, route running and ability to bring in contested catches.

As the X receiver, McFadden plays a key role on the outside for the Scots offense. Despite being a sophomore, McFadden has been drawing double teams from defensive units in offseason workouts, a testament to the threat he poses to defenses.

“This offense opens up a lot of opportunities for me to make big plays,” McFadden said. “The way we spread the field and the talent around me makes everyone better, and I can become even more explosive.”

McFadden also expressed confidence that the trio of receivers would “become the next big thing coming out of Scotland County.”

“We have the ability to make big plays,” McFadden said. “As an offense, we want to score points and outgain the opposing team. As a trio, we can get that job done.”

With the threat that McFadden poses on the outside, Carter Williams and Andre McNeil have thrived. With the versatility they both possess, Williams and Carter feed off each other’s ability to run precise routes and pick up yards after the catch, which will be crucial in Quinn’s offense.

“Throw the football,” senior Carter Williams expressed. “That’s the goal for this offense: we want to get better every day. This year, we want to come out of the shadows of Quatavius Everette and Dajuan Gibson.”

“The offense is improving on every level,” senior Andrew McNeil stated. “As a receiver trio, we plan on doing big things. The goal is to throw as much as we can compared to last year.”

In their previous season, the Scots completed 119 passes out of 205 attempts, accumulating 1,919 yards with a .580 completion percentage and averaging 147 passing yards per game. With the addition of the new receiving trio, will the offense take a leap in the 2025 season?

Travis Petty Jr can be reached at tpetty@cmpapers.com or 910.506.3171 ext 2027. Follow him on X @T_PettySports.