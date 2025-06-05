LAURINBURG —Bear Hughes provided results from Optimist Games played on Wednesday in an email to The Laurinburg Exchange. Results from Wednesday’s competition can be found below:
Railroad Bar and Grill 6U Instructional League (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)
Stateline Realty played Johnson Brothers Construction
Domino’s 8U Baseball
Becca Hughes Edward Jones Investments lost to Lucas Sales and Service 12-0
Leading Hitter for Lucas Sales- Sampson
Becca Hughes Edward Jones Investments defeated Lucas Sales and Service 10-7
Leading Hitter for Ed Jones- Reece, for Lucas- Bear
Smithfield 10U Baseball
Doug’s Tire defeated Eric Byrd Insurance 8-7
Leading Hitter for Doug’s Tire- Cole Hatcher, for Byrd Insurance- McKoy McKenzie
Realty World 8U Softball
Quality Oil defeated Weichert Realty 8-2
Leading Hitters for Quality- Hailey Bormet and Shaniya Cormartie, for Weichert- Jalonnie Poe and Natural Ciraza
Hayes Forest Products defeated Quality Oil
Leading Hitters for Hayes- Hollyn Hayes and Mary Kate Clark, for Quality Oil- Oakland Goins and Morgan Norton
Edge Grading and Hauling LLC 10U Softball
Knights of Columbus defeated Laurinburg Auto Sales 6-4
Leading Hitters for KOC- Alexa Concepcion, for Laurinburg Auto- Sofia Davis
Knights of Columbus defeated Be Relentless 9-5
Leading Hitters for KOC- Lorna Lucas, for Be Relentless- Avery Chavis