LAURINBURG —Bear Hughes provided results from Optimist Games played on Wednesday in an email to The Laurinburg Exchange. Results from Wednesday’s competition can be found below:

Railroad Bar and Grill 6U Instructional League (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)

Stateline Realty played Johnson Brothers Construction

Domino’s 8U Baseball

Becca Hughes Edward Jones Investments lost to Lucas Sales and Service 12-0

Leading Hitter for Lucas Sales- Sampson

Becca Hughes Edward Jones Investments defeated Lucas Sales and Service 10-7

Leading Hitter for Ed Jones- Reece, for Lucas- Bear

Smithfield 10U Baseball

Doug’s Tire defeated Eric Byrd Insurance 8-7

Leading Hitter for Doug’s Tire- Cole Hatcher, for Byrd Insurance- McKoy McKenzie

Realty World 8U Softball

Quality Oil defeated Weichert Realty 8-2

Leading Hitters for Quality- Hailey Bormet and Shaniya Cormartie, for Weichert- Jalonnie Poe and Natural Ciraza

Hayes Forest Products defeated Quality Oil

Leading Hitters for Hayes- Hollyn Hayes and Mary Kate Clark, for Quality Oil- Oakland Goins and Morgan Norton

Edge Grading and Hauling LLC 10U Softball

Knights of Columbus defeated Laurinburg Auto Sales 6-4

Leading Hitters for KOC- Alexa Concepcion, for Laurinburg Auto- Sofia Davis

Knights of Columbus defeated Be Relentless 9-5

Leading Hitters for KOC- Lorna Lucas, for Be Relentless- Avery Chavis