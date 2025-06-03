LAURINBURG —Bear Hughes provided results from Optimist games played on Monday in an email to The Laurinburg Exchange. The 6U Instructional league is still playing regular season games, all other leagues are playing post season tournaments. Results from Monday’s competition are below:

Joe Bowen Edward Jones Investments 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)

PCI Construction played McCarter Electric

Locklear and Sons Landscaping played Highland Primary Care

Domino’s 8U Baseball

Ned’s Pawn defeated Gibson Oil 13-8

Leading Hitters for Ned’s- Levi, for Gibson Oil- Titan

Harley’s Tuxedo defeated General McArthur’s 9-5

Leading Hitters for Harley’s- Layton w/a grand slam home run, for Gen McArthur’s- Taxing

Smithfield 10U Baseball

Tricoast Mechanical defeated Eric Byrd Insurance 6-3

Leading Hitters for Tricoast- Dash Quick and Keiton Smith, for Eric Byrd- Noah Thorpe and Knox Liles

Earl’s Electric defeated Purcell Clinic 5-1

Leading Hitters for Earl’s- Kamaria Blue and Kolton Mack, for Purcell Clinic- Carter Locklear, Rhett Ayers and Elias Mallol

Realty World 12U Baseball

Did not play

Realty World 8U Softball

Scotland County Sheriff’s Dept defeated State Farm Insurance by forfeit

Hayes Forest Products defeated Sheriff’s Dept 13-0

Leading Hitters for Hayes- Hollyn Hayes, Lilah Lewis and Mary Kate Clark, for Sheriff’s- none

Edge’s Grading and Hauling 12U Softball

Did not play

Edge’s Grading and Hauling 10U Softball

Be Relentless defeated Stateline Reality 5-4

Leading Hitter for Be Relentless- Avery Chavis and Macie Britt

Be Relentless defeated Tier One 10-5

Leading Hitters for Be Relentless- Vaedah Sanchez, for Tier One- Addilyn Emanuel