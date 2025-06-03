LAUREL HILL—Scotland County Parks and Recreation will be hosting various summer sport camps at the Laurel Hill Community Center (14940 Church Street in Laurel Hill) starting in early July, they announced on their Facebook page on Monday. There will be four weeks of summer sport camps with registration currently costing $50 per week, availability is limited. The camps will be open to kids ages 8-15 and run for seven hours from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily.

The full four-week schedule for the summer sports camps are as follows with the sport for the week listed in parentheses:

-Week 1 (basketball): Monday, July 7-Friday, July 11

-Week 2 (baseball): Monday, July 14-Friday, July 18

-Week 3 (soccer): Monday, July 21-Friday, July 25

-Week 4 (flag football): Monday, July 28-Friday, August 1

The link to get registered for any of the weeks can be found here: Catalog – Scotland County Parks and Recreation.