Tribal Council appoints judges, election board members

PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribal Council approved appointments for two members of the tribe’s Election Board and three Administrative Court judges, and each of the five appointees was sworn in, during Thursday’s monthly board meeting in Pembroke.

Kristy Fields was appointed to the administrative court to represent Region 2, Kris McMillian for District 4 and Kirsten Oxendine for District 5. Each will serve a five-year term.

Dustin Locklear was appointed to the election board for Region 2 and Linda Dial for Region 4. Each will serve a six-year term.

The five appointments were approved unanimously in a blanket vote. Each individual submitted an application and resume, was brought in for an interview and voted on by the Constitution and Ordinance Committee, its chair Rudy Locklear told the board.

Council also approved a resolution naming Dominique Dial as an alternate administrative court judge; this was done after, because of redistricting, Dial and another judge both reside in the same region. In order to “maintain proper regional representation,” Judge Robbie Hunt, who is the chief justice of the administrative court, will remain on the court while Dial will serve as an alternate for the balance of Hunt’s term.

Dial is expected to then serve her term on the board after Hunt’s term expires. The resolution passed 19-1, with Chocajuana Oxendine casting the lone vote in opposition.

Several budget amendments were approved by Council, which most notably included an additional $140,000 in funding from Trillium, adding to $1 million already donated by the organization for a health and wellness clinic. The funding will fund two added personnel positions for the project.

“I’m excited that we are bringing people on board to implement … Indian Child Welfare; this is wonderful news, Council,” Tribal Speaker Alex Baker said.

Matt Roller, the Tribe’s assistant legal and compliance officer, who gave the chairman’s report in Chairman John Lowery’s absence, said that the Tribe was pleased with how its federal recognition celebration, held last Saturday at UNC Pembroke, turned out.

“Thank you all who came to participate,” Roller said. “It was a great event. It wasn’t as hot as we thought it was going to be, and we had great turnout and everything went smooth. I think we just had a great time, so thank you all for participating, thank you all who came out and enjoyed yourself.”

He also noted that enrollment was scheduled to close at 5 p.m. Friday due to the upcoming gaming amendment election on June 23, and that the pool located at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center in Maxton will open for the season on Monday. Pool hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the fee to use the pool is $3 with a tribal ID card or $4 without one, money which goes right back into the pool for maintenance costs and paying employees.

Tribal Council will hold a special called meeting on Tuesday at approximately 8 p.m., following a community meeting, to discuss and finalize a contract with the tribal attorney. Its next regular meeting will be held on Thursday, June 18.