LAURINBURG —Due to the threat of incoming rain, three Scotland sports teams have moved their originally scheduled games from Friday night up to Thursday night. The three changes are listed below:

-The softball team was supposed to host Pinecrest on Friday night but will now face the Patriots on Thursday at 6 p.m. The Live Like Madison ceremony will take place before the game. The Scots already had their Wednesday night home contest against Midway get canceled, you can read more about that here: Lady Scots home softball game vs Midway canceled | Laurinburg Exchange.

-The baseball team will complete their two-game series with Lee County in Sanford on Thursday night at 7 p.m. instead of Friday night. Scotland dropped their home matchup with the Yellow Jackets on Tuesday night by a score of 5-2. You can read the game recap from that contest here: Scotland baseball drops home contest to Lee County | Laurinburg Exchange.

-The girls soccer team was scheduled to head to Southern Pines for a game with the Patriots on Friday night but will now face them on Thursday night at 6 p.m. instead. They also have added a pair of road games against Marlboro County on Tuesday night and next Thursday, April 17.

The full team schedules can be found on MaxPreps here: Scotland (Laurinburg, NC) High School Sports – Football, Basketball, Baseball, Softball, Volleyball, and more.