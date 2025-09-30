LAURINBURG — Residents living near the NSG Group-Pilkington Glass facility on South Rocky Ford Road are being advised not to be alarmed by an influx of emergency vehicles and activity later this week.

First responders in Scotland County will be conducting a large-scale simulated training exercise at the plant, located at 13121 South Rocky Ford Road. The drill will center around a controlled hazardous materials emergency. Officials emphasized that the general public will not be at risk.

The exercise will involve multiple agencies, including Scotland County EMS, 911, the Sheriff’s Office, Laurinburg Police Department, local fire departments, the Rescue Squad, Scotland Health Care System and NSG Group-Pilkington employees.

Authorities said residents should expect to see a heavy presence of emergency vehicles and personnel in the area during the training.