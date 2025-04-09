The Scots will head to Rockingham on Thursday afternoon for a doubleheader with the Richmond Raiders.

SANFORD —The Scotland boys tennis team was defeated by the Lee County Yellow Jackets in a 9-0 final on Tuesday afternoon at Lee County High School. The Scots fall to 0-6 (0-6 in conference games) on the season with the loss while Lee County snaps their three-game losing streak and improves to 5-5 (4-5 against conference opponents) with the victory. Scotland previously dropped their earlier season meeting with the Yellow Jackets back on March 13 by a score of 6-0.

The scores from doubles action for Tuesday’s matchup were not available on MaxPreps as of this writing. In singles action, Nathan Jones, Finley Benton, Ben Klug, Hunter Jackson, Edgar Valenzuela and Jason Alverez were the victors for the Yellow Jackets in the 1-6 positions respectively (their opponents from Scotland were not listed). The scores of their matchups were 6-1, 6-1, 6-1, 6-0, 6-1 and 6-1 respectively.

The Scots will close out their season on Thursday afternoon in Rockingham with a doubleheader against the Richmond Raiders. The contest will start at 4 p.m.