LAURINBURG — Two people were arrested Jan. 15 after a Scotland County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigation led to a search warrant at a Laurinburg residence, authorities said.

Narcotic Investigator Lt. E. Haywood Jr. said the sheriff’s office Emergency Response Team executed the warrant on the 16000 block of Elmore Road following an investigation into alleged narcotics activity at the location.

Arrested were Willie Earl Milligan and Brenda Oxendine, both of the Elmore Road residence in Laurinburg. They were charged with:

— Felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver (PWIMSD) cocaine

— Felony PWIMSD marijuana

— Two counts of felony PWIMSD Schedule II (oxycodone)

— Conspiracy to sell cocaine

— Conspiracy to sell marijuana

— Felony maintaining a dwelling for the sale or delivery of controlled substances

— Two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

Both were processed and placed in the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

Fentanyl public safety warning

Authorities urged the public to remain aware of the dangers of fentanyl, a highly addictive Schedule II narcotic. Law enforcement officials said fentanyl, including its more potent form carfentanil, has been linked to numerous overdoses and deaths.

Fentanyl is sometimes mixed with other illegal drugs without a user’s knowledge. Authorities noted that Narcan, a drug used to reverse opioid overdoses, may be found in residences, reflecting the prevalence of opioid addiction. New cutting agents, including “ZENE,” are also appearing in street drugs and are not classified as controlled substances, making them especially dangerous.

Law enforcement encouraged anyone struggling with addiction to seek help immediately.