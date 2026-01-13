LAURINBURG — It’s been two weeks since Scotland County has seen the Fighting Scots basketball team (8-6) take the hardwood.

After going 2-0 to start the new year, they are set for one of their biggest games this season when conference rival the Terry Sanford Bulldogs (8-4) come to Scotland on Friday. With a game of this magnitude, here is what fans should look forward to in this highly anticipated match.

Ready for the Challenge

Scotland and Terry Sanford are coming into this game refreshed after having more than a week off. The battle of endurance will be a key component. This will be the first time since the 2022-23 season that the Scots have faced Terry Sanford in the regular season. Going back to the 2008-09 season, Terry Sanford is 7-1 all-time versus the Scots.

“Our guys are ready to accept this challenge. Practice has been intense and competitive. I know we will be ready for this game,” head coach Jarvis Cobb said.

“I have no doubt we leave this game with another win,” sophomore Maddox McNickle said. “Our mindset is not only to win but also to execute on all cylinders, just like how we have in the past two games. It’s going to be a battle this Friday, but I am confident in our guys.”

Gibson’s Scoring

Zaymon Gibson has been on a tear for Scotland the past two games, averaging 25 points per game. When Gibson has scored 20 points, the Scots are 5-2 this season. Terry Sanford has only allowed three players to eclipse the 20-point mark. Scotland is averaging 77 points during their win streak, compared to Terry Sanford giving up 47 per game.

“If we play together and move the ball how we’ve been doing lately, there is no need for me to score 20 plus,” senior Zaymon Gibson said. “We just have to let the game come to us, and we’ll be able to attack from the inside out. If that’s not available, we swing the ball around and make open shots.”

“Zaymon is a great player. But we need everyone to contribute offensively in order to be the best we can. This includes sharing the ball, creating good shots and scoring in transition,” Cobb said.

Key Notes

Scotland Fighting Scots

Home Record: 4-4

Points Per Game: 63.8

Points Allowed Per Game: 60.8

Terry Sanford Bulldogs

Road Record: 3-2

Points Per Game: 55.6

Points Allowed Per Game: 50.6

Travis Petty Jr can be reached at [email protected] or 910.506.3171 ext 2027. Follow him on Facebook @Travis Petty Jr.