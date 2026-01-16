HAMLET — There are many people in Richmond and Scotland County who are supporters of Richmond Community College, but some are also trailblazers and fierce advocates. David Pope is one of those people.

That is why the RichmondCC Foundation has named Pope, who is president and CEO of Scotland Health Care System, its Citizen of the Year for 2026.

“Mr. Pope is a visionary leader in his community, seeking ways to partner with not just RichmondCC, but also Scotland County schools,” said Dr. Wendy Kelly Jordan, who is Associate Vice President for Development at RichmondCC. “He is passionate about creating pathways for students to experience high levels of success while also earning valuable credentials and certifications that can be translated into strong workforce participants who can earn a living wage for them and their future families.”

When RichmondCC started its new Surgical Technology program in 2023, Pope reached out to the college about offering scholarships to the inaugural class of students to ensure a robust start for the program.

“This partnership was not initiated by us, but a proposal initiated by him to invest in our college and workforce development. This is but one example of the type of leadership and partnership exemplified by Mr. Pope,” Jordan said.

Pope grew up in Union County and attended the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, where he met his wife, Jeannie. They have been married for 25 years. They have three daughters, Lillian, Miller, and Catherine who are 13, 10, and 8. They are members at Stewartsville Baptist Church, where Pope is a deacon and Sunday School teacher.

“I am humbled and blessed to be named RichmondCC’s 2026 Distinguished Citizen of the Year. It is a true honor. This recognition reflects the strong partnership that Scotland Health has created

with RichmondCC and our community partners,” Pope said. “I am thankful for the shared vision that has allowed us to build strong workforce pipelines and expand community health initiatives across our region. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve alongside so many dedicated leaders who are committed to creating a healthier, better future for every person who calls our communities home.”

Pope holds master’s and doctoral degrees from the UNC School of Public Health and a law degree from Wake Forest University. He served as a military lawyer in the Marine Corps from 2005 to 2009.

Pope and his family moved to Laurinburg in 2019 when he was hired as the Chief Operating Officer at Scotland Health.

“Mr. Pope has truly had an impact on the culture of his institution and his community at large. His genuine and humble approach to success for all truly made him an obvious choice for this honor even in his short tenure with Scotland Health Care System,” Jordan said.

Pope will be recognized at the RichmondCC Foundation’s Gala on Saturday, Feb. 21, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Cole Auditorium. Tickets are $75 per individual or $125 per couple. Sponsorships are also available. For more information, call the Foundation at 910-410-1807 or email [email protected]