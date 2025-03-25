LAURINBURG —Spring sports registration at Scotland County Parks and Recreation is in the final week of regular registration, which initially opened back on Monday, March 3. The $15 registration fee per kid will increase after this week.

The spring sports open for registration are t-ball, softball, baseball and soccer. T-ball is open to ages 4-6, softball is open ages 7-15, baseball is open ages 7-12 and soccer is open ages 3-13.

The link to register online can be found here: Catalog – Scotland County Parks and Recreation. The registration process can also be done in person at any of the three community centers or at Scotland Place. Another method registration can be done is via phone call at 910-277-2585.