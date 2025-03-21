CAMERON —The Scotland CoEd Track and Field team competed in their third Sandhills Athletic Conference (SAC) meet of the 2025 season on Thursday afternoon at Union Pines High School. Lee County and Pinecrest were the two other schools registered to compete at the meet other than Scotland and Union Pines.

The results from Thursday’s competition were not available on MileSplit North Carolina as of this writing. Continue to check here: SAC Meet 3 2025 – Meet Information for results from the event when they become available.

Prior to Thursday, Scotland’s last competition was exactly one week ago (Thursday, March 13) at Pinecrest. The Scots took home seven event wins during that meet between the boys and girls (four individual champions and three relay teams taking gold between the two teams). A further breakdown of the results from that meet can be found here: Scotland track wins seven events in meet at Pinecrest | Laurinburg Exchange.

Scotland’s next scheduled competition is on Saturday, also at Union Pines for the 2025 Union Pines Viking Relays. 30 teams (including Scotland) are registered for the event on MileSplit North Carolina as of this writing. After that, Hoke County is set to host another SAC meet on Wednesday.