LAURINBURG — The NCHHSA State Wrestling Championship took place over the weekend, with Scotland High represented on both the girls’ and boys’ sides.

Lady Scots wrestlers Latia Williams and George Cooper gave their all in the competition. Williams competed for a state championship but lost the match 8-2, ultimately finishing second in the state at 152 pounds. Cooper would compete in the consolation title and would fall 10-0 and finish fourth in the state at 165 pounds.

Scotland had two boys competing in Winston-Salem. Josh Smith lost his match 0-2 at the state meet in the 113-pound weight class. JJ Reynolds also participated in the state meet at 215 pounds, where he lost 10-1, finishing second in the state.