HAMLET — Richmond Community College has secured more than $50,000 in customized training for textile manufacturer Service Thread. A large portion of that will cover the cost of training employees on a new line of textile machines that will provide a greater level of flexibility and winding quality for coarse technical yarns.

Service Thread is an innovative manufacturing company located in Laurinburg that produces high-quality, hard-to-process yarns. The company currently has 119 full-time employees, but the capital investment in new equipment will create 30 new full-time positions.

Services Thread made a similar investment in textile machines four years ago and utilized the state funding for customized training through RichmondCC.

“Partnering with RichmondCC to develop customized training for our advanced manufacturing equipment has been invaluable. Modern textiles manufacturing requires new skills including programable logic controls and other advanced electronics,” Service Thread CEO Jay Todd. “We rely on RichmondCC to help bridge the gap between the basic skills and the unique requirements for our advanced machinery.”

This latest customized training project with Service Thread will also include industrial safety classes, first aid and leadership and management skills training.

“We have a long history of working with Service Thread, a company that continues to invest in new technology to grow production and bring new opportunities for employment to this community,” said RichmondCC President Brent Barbee. “We look forward to working with Service Thread and assisting in expanding its workforce.” The Customized Training Program at RichmondCC provides education, training and support services for new, expanding and existing business and industry. It is funded by state money budgeted through the N.C. Community College System for such training and education.

In 2024, RichmondCC provided around $100,000 of state-funded customized industrial training to employees at companies in Richmond and Scotland County.