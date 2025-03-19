SUMTER, S.C. —The St. Andrews Knights baseball team picked up a 22-7 road victory over the Morris College Hornets on Tuesday afternoon. The Knights improve to 13-9 on the season with their second straight victory while the Hornets remain winless and fall to 0-21 with the loss. No box score or game statistics on either side were available as of this writing.

St. Andrews will remain on the road for a three-game series with the Milligan Buffaloes (17-11, 8-4 in conference games) at Anglin Field over Friday and Saturday (doubleheader). Friday’s contest will start at 4 p.m. while Saturday’s games have start times of noon and 3 p.m. The Knights will be back at home for a three-game set with Columbia International University (CIU) next Friday and Saturday (March 28 and 29).

Beach volleyball beats Wake Tech twice

The Knights had a pair of road matchups with the Wake Tech Eagles on Tuesday and took both games, the first by a score of 4-1 and the second contest in a 5-0 final. St. Andrews improves to 11-6 on the season with the victories while Wake Tech falls to 0-9 with the losses.

The wins for the Knights in the first contest were as follows:

Position one: Kyra Mckinney and Cayleigh Pellitier over Olivia Garzelloni and Abby Carver by scores of 21-10 and 21-15.

Position three: Bella DiDonna and Emily Hinchliffe over Madison Fisher and Mary Barnes by scores of 21-13 and 21-9.

Position four: Davanee McKinney and Skyler Clayton over Cheyenne Yester and Marlaina Vicente by scores of 21-7 and 22-20.

Position five: Paige Green and Hayden Larrimore over Skylar Bakowski and Morgan Barnes by scores of 21-13 and 24-22.

In the second contest, the matchups were the exact same as the first game. The wins for St. Andrews were as follows:

Position one: Mckinney and Pellitier beat Garzelloni and Carver by scores of 21-13 and 21-10.

Position two: Kyra Klouzek and Mackenzie Fa’apouli over Chloe Stein and Gabi Carter with scores of 15-21, 22-20 and 15-11.

Position three: DiDonna and Hinchliffe took down Fisher and Barnes by scores of 21-7 and 21-13.

Position four: McKinney and Clayton defeated Yester and Vicente by scores of 21-16 and 21-13.

Position five: Green and Larrimore beat Bakowski and Barnes by scores of 21-12 and 21-11.

St. Andrews will return home on Friday afternoon for a matchup with Mobile. The game will start at noon.

Golf finishes third at SCC Flyers Invite

The Knights competed at the 2025 Stitch Golf Sandhills Community College Flyers Spring Invitational over Monday and Tuesday, finishing in third place as a team with a total score of 624 strokes (+48 to par) over the two rounds of golf. Georgia Military Community College won the event with a total score of 600 strokes (+24 to par), nine strokes ahead of second placed Sandhills Community College A.

Joe Stevenson was the highest placed individual golfer the Knights had as Stevenson finished in third with a total score of 148 strokes (+4 to par) over the two rounds of golf. Troy Taylor joined Stevenson in the top 10 with an eighth-place finish that included a total score of 152 strokes (+8 to par).

St. Andrews will be back in action on Monday at the 2025 Wildcat Invitational. The event will take place at the Eagle Chase Golf Club.

Men’s volleyball falls to Regent University

The Knights dropped a road contest to the Royals three sets to one on Tuesday night at Norfolk Christian High School. St. Andrews falls to 1-10 on the season with their second straight loss while Regent improves to 7-9 with the victory.

The Knights took the first set 30-28 but would drop the next three sets by scores of 25-14, 25-13 and 25-15. The Royals had more kills (50-34), committed fewer errors (19-27) and had a better hitting percentage than the Knights in every set of the game except for the first one.

Khushpreet Sandhu led St. Andrews in kills with 11 and also shared the team lead in digs with Nicholas Scorzo, who had 11. Kaleb Middleton dished out a team high 22 assists.

The Knights will look to rebound on Saturday morning when they head to Truett McConnell for a matchup with the Bears. The game is set to start at 11 a.m.