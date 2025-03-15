LAURINBURG —The Lady Scots softball team picked up a 5-1 victory over the East Forsyth Eagles on Friday night at Scotland High School. Scotland improves to 5-1 on the season with their fourth straight victory while East Forsyth remains winless and falls to 0-6 with the loss.

Senior Avery Stutts was recognized prior to the game for passing 500 career strikeouts, which she accomplished in Tuesday’s perfect game against Union Pines. Stutts admitted she was surprised at the ceremony but was also grateful for the whole experience.

“I was very surprised but also not because I feel like the hard work I’ve put in has got me to this milestone in my life,” Stutts said. “I’m thankful for everyone around me that has helped me achieve that.”

The Scots fell behind early in the contest as the Eagles were able to get a run across in the top of the first inning. Hannah Niten led off the inning by reaching first on a fielding error by the Scots and advancing to second on the same play. She then would steal third and eventually score on an RBI groundout by Irelynn Price.

The Scots would immediately respond with four runs in their half of the first, starting with a leadoff single from Addison Johnson, who advanced to second on an East Forsyth fielding error. Johnson would advance to third on a wild pitch and then score on an RBI single from Stutts. After Madison Dixon was hit by a pitch, Dawson Blue drove Stutts in with an RBI single and would then reach home on a two-run RBI double from Ramsey Hale.

After 2.5 uneventful innings of a combined two walks and one single between the teams, Scotland would add to their lead in their half of the fourth. Kinsey Hamilton led the inning off with a double and then stole third. She would then score on sacrifice fly from Marissa Smith, increasing Scotland’s advantage up to 5-1.

Dixon would have a single in the bottom of the fifth while Hamilton added another double in the bottom of the sixth, though the Scots wouldn’t score any other runs. Allie Cox would add a single for the Eagles to lead off the top of the seventh.

Scotland as a team would outhit the Eagles 8-2. Hamilton led the team in hits, going 2-2 at the plate with a run scored and a walk drawn. Hale led the Scots in RBIs with two and went 1-3 on the night.

Emily Sampson started the game for Scotland on the mound and gave the team three innings of one-run ball (unearned) while striking out five batters and only walking one. Stutts came in during the fourth inning and pitched the remainder of the game, only allowing one hit in the process and striking out four batters while walking zero.

According to Head Coach Adam Romaine, Stutts had been feeling a bit under the weather over the past few days and thus made the decision to start Sampson on the mound while Stutts started the game in left field. Romaine was happy with Sampson’s performance through the three innings she pitched and with Stutts feeling better on Friday, Romaine felt comfortable letting her close the game out after East Forsyth had made some adjustments to Sampson’s pitches.

“Avery had been struggling with a little bit of a health issue over the last couple of days at practice,” Romaine said. “Emily as a lefty has a little bit of a different velocity and gives a different look that gives batters a problem. It’s good to have another pitcher we can feel comfortable going to.”

The Scots will remain at home for a Monday night tilt against South Brunswick (6-0), the only team to have beaten Scotland so far this season. The game will start at 6 p.m.

The big challenge for Romaine and the Scots in preparing for the Cougars will be finding a way to solve Kina Davis, who has yet to allow a run this season in her four starts. The Scots had just one hit against Davis in their meeting earlier this season while Davis had 15 strikeouts in the game against one walk.

“Davis is a good pitcher and we saw it up there,” Romaine said. “She works the ball up and out on us and that’s where our achilles heel is with hitting. We’re going to come out here earlier Monday before the game and work on some things to get prepared for it so we can see it an hour before she’s actually throwing at us.”