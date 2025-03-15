SANFORD —The Scotland baseball team fell on the road to the Southern Lee Cavaliers on Friday night by a score of 6-5. The Scots fall to 4-3 (2-2 in conference games) on the season with their second straight loss while Southern Lee improves to 6-1 (3-1 against conference opponents) with their fourth consecutive victory. It was the second win over Scotland for the Cavaliers in three days as they also beat the Scots 6-3 on Tuesday night at McCoy Field.

The Scots would score two runs in the top of the first and one run apiece in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Southern Lee meanwhile got all six of their runs in the bottom of the third. Scotland outhit the Cavaliers 7-3, though the Scots also committed three errors to just one for Southern Lee.

Garrett Manning led Scotland offensively as he had a 3-4 night at the plate with two RBIs and a run scored. Kaden Hunsucker, Maddox Locklear and Dylan Tilson had one RBI apiece.

Manning started the game for Scotland on the mound and pitched all six innings. He didn’t allow any earned runs and had four strikeouts against three walks.

The Scots will have a quick turnaround as they will welcome the Sanderson Spartans (1-5) to Laurinburg on Saturday afternoon. First pitch from McCoy Field is scheduled for 2 p.m.