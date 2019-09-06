Scotland High football fans will be able to see several former Fighting Scots play college ball on TV and on the internet this weekend.

Bulldogs host Murray State

Zamir White and the Georgia Bulldogs will host Football Championship Subdivision opponent Murray State at 4 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

White, a reshirt freshman running back, made his collegiate debut last week in a rout of Vanderbilt. White rushed for 51 yards on five carries. He fumbled the ball once, but it rolled out of bounds and stayed with the Bulldogs.

White was the fourth and final running back used in a group headlined by starter D’Andre Swift. White might only get a handful of carries per game early in the season, but he could see extended playing time if Georgia pulls off another blowout this week.

Catamounts travel to Raleigh

Former Fighting Scots Syheam McQueen and Tyler Smith will be in action for Western Carolina as the Catamounts play at N.C. State. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, and ACC Network will broadcast the game.

Western Carolina lost its home opener against Mercer last week, 49-27. Tyrie Adams took on the heaviest workload of the Catamounts’ running backs, carrying the ball 17 times for 34 yards and a touchdown, but McQueen tallied 67 yards on 11 carries. McQueen, a true freshman, averaged just over 6 yards per carry. He also caught one pass for 3 yards.

Aggies face Blue Devils

North Carolina A&T’s roster includes four former Scots: defensive lineman Karfa Kaba, defensive back Amir McNeill, linebacker Chris Williams and offensive lineman Tim Williams. That group will travel to Duke on Saturday for a 6 p.m. game. Coverage will be available on ACC Network.

A late field goal propelled A&T to a 24-21 win over Elon last week. McNeill had four solo tackles in the win.

Georgia State hosts Furman

After pulling off a 38-30 upset over Tennesee last week, Scotland alumnus T.J. Smith and the Georgia State Panthers host Furman at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The game can be viewed on ESPN3.

Smith, a redshirt freshman outside linebacker, logged one solo tackle and two assisted tackles against Tennessee.

Braves square off with Rams

Several former Scots will take the field for UNC-Pembroke as the Braves host Winston-Salem State on Saturday night. Fans can tune in to the UNCP Sports Network on YouTube to watch a live broadcast of the game. Scotland County residents can make the short trip to Grace P. Johnson Stadium on UNCP’s campus.

Running back Quadrin Williams, receiver Trey Dixon, defensive back Tyshuon Thomas, offensive lineman Timon McMillan, and defensive linemen Domenique Davis, Octavis McLaurin and Avery Simmons are representing the Scots on UNCP’s roster.

Lenoir-Rhyne hosts St. Augustine’s

After an injury shortened his first collegiate season, redshirt freshman running back Warren Bell will be back in action with Lenoir-Rhyne as the Bears host St. Augustine’s at 6 p.m. on Saturday. A live stream of the game will be accessible at lrbears.com.

Bell started both of the Bears’ first two games last year before his season-ending injury. Bell had eight carries for 28 yards and a touchdown against nationally ranked West Alabama. He then rushed for five yards on one attempt against North Greenville.

Note: Jonathan Smith, a linebacker with the North Carolina Tar Heels, is serving the second half of a two-game suspension and will not be playing this weekend.

Georgia running back Zamir White attempts to evade a tackler during the second half of the Bulldogs’ win over Vanderbilt last week. https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Zamir-Vandy-AP.jpg Georgia running back Zamir White attempts to evade a tackler during the second half of the Bulldogs’ win over Vanderbilt last week. AP Photo | Mark Humphrey

College football season continues this weekend

Brandon Tester Sports editor