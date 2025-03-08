GRAYSON, KY —The St. Andrews Knights softball team dropped both games of a road doubleheader on Friday against Kentucky Christian, losing the first game 4-1 and the second contest 13-0. St. Andrews falls to 3-19 (0-10 in conference games) on the season with the losses (sixth straight overall) while Kentucky Christian improves to 4-4 (2-2 against conference opponents) with the victories.

The first contest (seven inning game) saw no scoring from either team until the bottom of the third when Kentucky Christian got the first two runs of the game. They would add two more in their half of the fourth to provide more than enough offense for the victory. Maddy Taylor scored the lone run of the game for St. Andrews in the top of the fifth on a passed ball.

Tess Ruschman and Cat Berger had one hit apiece for the Knights while Taylor drew a walk in addition to the run scored. Ruschman and Taylor also each stole a base.

Ashton Blackburn started on the mound for Kentucky Christian and pitched six innings to get the win while Addalyna Henry earned the save. Valentina Jara took the loss for St. Andrews.

The second game saw Kentucky Christian score runs in every inning as they got three in the first, three in the second, two in the third and five in the fourth; the game was a five inning contest. They outhit the Knights 13-2 with Meghan Fritz and Israel Cleveland getting one hit each for St. Andrews. Fritz also had a stolen base while Ava McPhillips drew a walk.

Samantha Lawyer pitched three innings as the starter for Kentucky Christian and earned the win. Fritz took the loss as the Knights’ starter.

St. Andrews will return home on Monday afternoon for a doubleheader against Union Commonwealth. The games will start at noon and 2 p.m.

Men’s volleyball swept by Roanoke College

The Knights were defeated on the road Friday night in three sets by the Maroons. St. Andrews falls to 0-7 on the season with the loss while Roanoke improves to 14-7 with the victory.

The scores of the three sets were 25-8, 25-21 and 25-18. The Knights had fewer kills (21-31), more errors (19-10) and a worse hitting percentage in every set of the game.

Joseph Mayers led the team in kills with seven while Khushpreet Sandhu added six. Kaleb Middleton dished out 16 assists while Javier Alejandro Palacio Novoa and Nicholas Scorzo had five digs apiece.

St. Andrews will look to rebound when they face Southern Virginia on Saturday afternoon. The game will start at noon.