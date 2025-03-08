Community friends, there is some very good news for all who have a relationship with Jesus Christ.

This is going to help all of us through the rest of our spiritual lives when you are convinced of something or someone. The person doesn’t have to keep assuring you. If I am convinced, you shouldn’t have to tell me every day that you love me. I ought to know it!

When a person is on trial for a crime, the prosecuting attorney has to convince the jury of that person’s guilt in order to get a guilty verdict; or the defense attorney has to convince them that they are innocent. When you are convinced or certain of something you don’t worry about it. When I am convinced that I’m going to make it then I don’t get depressed! If I am convinced that I’m headed in the right direction, then nobody is going to turn me around. If I am convinced that my spouse is faithful to me, I’m not going to believe anybody who comes along and tells me something different just to break up my marriage. Some folk will do that.

Community, we don’t participate in anything that is not good for us. TV commercials pay millions of dollars trying to convince the consumer to purchase their product and if you notice, everything on TV works until you get it!

The devil, Satan himself has been so successful in convincing people to do the wrong thing. People are in hell today, lost forever, because Satan convinced them that there was no such place as hell. This is despite what the Bible says and what the preacher preaches and the efforts of those like us and others who are trying to convince them otherwise through personal witness and street evangelism.

Satan convinces them that they can go to heaven without being saved and that if they do good works, pay money, give to charities and live a moral life they can earn their salvation.

Community, he’s good at convincing. Remember he convinced Adam and Eve to eat the forbidden fruit (Genesis 3:6-12). He convinced David to have a rendezvous with Bathsheba (2 Samuel 11-12); for community, if we didn’t know, if we tell the truth and shame the devil, all of us before we gave our lives to Christ and he has convinced some after we gave our lives too in some way or another; call him the devil, but he has convinced some of us.

But community, I said that to say this; when it comes to our relationship with God, we have to come to a place where we are convinced as well. We have to be convinced of the God that we serve. We have to be convinced that he is faithful, that nothing will take us out, and that once we are in his hand, nothing or nobody can take us out of his hand (John 10:28).

Trials will come as well as disappointment, evil things, persecution being forsaken by friends and family sometimes, threats, being talked about, discouragement, the assault of the enemy and domestic issues, but we ought to be convinced of some things when it comes to our God, and that is that nothing will separate us from his love (Romans 8:35-39).

Community, if God is for us, who can be against us? We are secure in God. — no condemnation, no obligation and no separation! The Bible says “Yet, in all these things, the things we go through down here, we are more than conquerors through Him who loved us” (Romans 8:37). So nothing that we go through will separate us from his love.

Community friends, I don’t know what you’re going through right now but somebody ought to say NOTHING, and I mean nothing will separate us from God! We are “more than conquerors.” Literally, we are super conquerors through Jesus Christ! Instead of your problems speaking to you, you ought to speak to your problems! Tell your problems “I am convinced that I’m going to make it!”

God gives us victory and more victory. Isn’t that something? He gives us victory and more victory!

We need not fear life or death, things present or things to come because Jesus Christ loves us and gives us victory. We are free from judgment because Christ died for us, and we have His righteousness. We are free from defeat because Christ lives in us by His Spirit, and we share His life. We are free from discouragement because Christ is coming for us, and we shall share His glory. We are free from fear because Christ intercedes for us, and we cannot be separated from His love.

No condemnation! No obligation! No frustration! No separation!

I am convinced that neither death or life, nor powers, nor any other creature, nor haters, nor folk, nor circumstances, nor sickness, nor persecutions, not even the devil himself shall separate me from his love. I’m going to make it. I am convinced. I am certain that I’m going to make it! If God be for us, who can be against us.

Christians, why faint under our sufferings of this world? Why fret over persecution? Why worry over how somebody treats us? Why act like we are the underdog? We are convinced that none of these things down here will separate us from the love of God. Satan can accuse us, but he cannot indict us. We have been justified before God and that never changes. We ought to be encouraged this morning. Hallelujah, nothing will separate us from the love of God.

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastor of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church and can be reached at georgeellis1956@yahoo.com.