RAEFORD —The Scotland baseball team defeated the Hoke County Bucks on the road Friday night in a 3-0 final. The Scots improve to 4-1 (2-0 in conference games) on the season with their third consecutive win while Hoke County falls to 1-4 (0-2 against conference opponents) with the loss. It was Scotland’s second win over the Bucks this week, having also beaten them at McCoy Field by a score of 8-1 on Tuesday night.

The game wound up being a defensive slugfest with just nine total hits between the teams (five for Hoke County and four for Scotland). Garrett Manning pitched all seven innings for Scotland and had seven strikeouts against zero walks.

Offensively, the Scots got two of their runs in the top of the second and the other run in the top of the fourth. Dawson Williams, Dylan Tilson, Robbie Peed and Jayden Bryant had one hit apiece. Kaden Hunsucker and Bryson McCarter both drew a walk while Manning, McCarter, Williams and Peed each stole a base with Manning stealing three.

Scotland will return home on Tuesday night for a matchup against Southern Lee (3-1 overall and 1-1 in conference games as of this writing). The game will start at 7 p.m.

Girls soccer shutout at Southern Lee

The Scots were defeated on the road by the Cavaliers on Friday night by a score of 9-0. Scotland falls to 0-2 (0-2 in conference games) on the season with the loss while Southern Lee improves to 4-0 (1-0 against conference opponents) with the victory.

The Cavaliers got their goals from six different players. Elizabeth Harrington led the way with four while Brooke Burrus had four assists and one goal.

Addison Anderson and Caycee Bert split the goaltending duties for Scotland, playing 40 minutes each. Anderson made 16 saves and allowed six goals while Bert made eight saves and allowed three goals.

Scotland will have their home opener on Tuesday night at Scotland High School against the Union Pines Vikings (4-0-1 overall and 1-0 in conference games as of this writing). The game will start at 6 p.m.