LAURINBURG — Hospice of Scotland County is thrilled to announce the 39th Annual Golf Tournament will be taking place on April 8 and 9, 2025. This year’s event promises to be more exciting than ever, featuring an exciting new prize that will enhance the experience for all participants.

In 2023, the tournament transitioned from a low two-ball format to a Captain’s Choice format. This change proved to be a resounding success, leading to a full capacity for the 2024 tournament and high expectations for the 2025 event.

The structure of the tournament has also been revamped, with each day acting as its own individual tournament. Participants compete only against those playing on the same day, with awards and prizes for the top third of the field each day.

This year, in addition to the traditional monetary awards, the first-place team on each day will receive a round of golf at the prestigious Pinehurst No. 8, along with an invitation to the Golf Pride Global Innovation Center in Pinehurst for a complimentary club regripping session. This exciting new prize is made possible by Golf Pride, the loyal lead sponsor of the tournament for nearly four decades.

“This is an incredible gift,” said Bunny Hasty, Hospice of Scotland County volunteer coordinator and tournament coordinator. “It’s unusual for a global corporation like Golf Pride to support a small, rural non-profit organization for 39 years, but they continue to stay involved. This new addition has a lot of folks excited. While many area non-profit hospice organizations are closing their doors, Hospice of Scotland County has stood the test of time, largely due to Golf Pride’s involvement.”

Participants will enjoy lunch, beverages, a gift from Golf Pride, access to the event’s silent auction and various in-tournament competitions, including a hole-in-one challenge for a car, sponsored by Wade S. Dunbar Insurance Agency and Scotland Motors, as well as a golf ball cannon on hole 15, made possible by Matt Walker of Farm Bureau. All golfers from both days are invited to the closing ceremony, which will begin with cocktails at 4:30 PM and include dinner, announcement of winners, a live auction, games, awards and more.

The event’s accompanying silent auction typically features around 300 items in the live and silent auction. Hasty encourages local businesses, artists and community members to donate items to the auction, as it provides excellent exposure.

“It’s a captive audience of sorts,” laughed Hasty. “When you include golfers, sponsors, volunteers, and staff, this event typically has around 500 people in attendance. While it may not be as large as some other events in the area, the auction is one of the highlights of the tournament with many people coming out just to bid. Throughout the event, many participants often find themselves with long periods of down time, so they aren’t just browsing the auction room, they spend a significant amount of time looking at all of the items, the donor information, etc. Your donation will be seen and appreciated by most, if not everyone who shows up.”

Lawson McCabe, a former hospice patient and long-time owner of Bob’s Jewel Shop in Laurinburg, is memorialized each year at the event with the Lawson’s Gift Jewelry Raffle. The McCabe family has generously donated jewelry for this raffle since 2002. This year’s donation is a stunning 14kt white gold heart pendant with .21 TW round diamonds and .27 TW round rubies, valued at $3,000. Tickets are available for $10 each at the Hospice office.

Since its inception in 1987, the tournament has raised an impressive $4.8 million and with nearly 40 first-time sponsors joining this year, the 2025 tournament is on track to achieve one of the highest fundraising totals ever. For sponsorship, volunteer and golf opportunities, please visit scotlandhospice.org or call 910-276-7176.