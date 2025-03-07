SANFORD —The Scotland CoEd varsity track team competed in their first meet of the spring season on Thursday at Lee County High School. Richmond and Hoke County were the teams in attendance other than Scotland and Lee County. No team scores are available from the competition as of this writing.

On the girls side of things, they had two players win individual events while they also took first in the 4×200 meter relay with a time of 1:59.22. Aaliyah Frumes-Mackie won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.71 while Angel Scott took home the victory in the long jump with a score of 15-10.5. Scott also took second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.18.

For the boys, Andre McNeil winning the long jump with a score of 19-6 was the highlight of the meet. Matthew Carter also took second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 56.62 while Rasheme Wilkerson came in second of the high jump with a score of 5-4. All three relays (4×100, 4×200 and 4×800) came in second.

Scotland will be back in action on Saturday at the 2025 Golden Dash Relays. The event will take place at Reid Ross Classical School in Fayetteville and be hosted by E.E. Smith High School.