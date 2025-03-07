PIKEVILLE, KY — The Knights softball team dropped both games of a road doubleheader against the Pikeville Bears on Thursday, losing the first game 10-2 and the second contest 11-0. St. Andrews falls to 3-17 (0-8 in conference games) on the season with the losses while Pikeville improves to 5-5 (2-2 against conference opponents) with the wins.

In game one, the Knights got the first run in the top of the second on an RBI single from Isabella Zwillinske while Cat Berger added the second run in the top of the sixth on an RBI groundout.

The Bears got two runs in the third, one in the fourth, two in the fifth and five in the sixth inning. The game was done after six innings. Brianna Johnsen was the winning pitcher for Pikeville while Meghan Fritz took the loss for St. Andrews.

In the second contest, the Bears got two of their runs in the bottom of the second and nine in the bottom of the third. St. Andrews did not register a hit.

The game was completed after five innings. Rylee Carter of Pikeville and Valentina Jara were the pitchers of record in the game.

The Knights have another doubleheader on Friday at Kentucky Christian. They will be back at home on Monday for two games against Union Commonwealth.