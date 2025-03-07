The Bible skeptic Michael, whom we have been engaged with for many weeks, asks a very important question: “Isn’t all religion just a mind game?” After all, the German philosopher Karl Marx famously said, “Religion is the opium of the people. It is the sign of the oppressed creature, the heart of the heartless world, and the soul of the soulless condition.” No doubt, critics of religion have long argued that it is a mind game we play with ourselves to soothe a fearful soul in a hostile world. Survival of the fittest selects those with the best coping mechanisms, right? No doubt, as soon as prehistoric man evolved enough to realize that everyone dies, his mind evolved to find a resolution. Just so happened that religion fit the bill. Darwin himself considered there to be “an evolutionary derivation of mind and morality” as a product of natural selection. In other words, Darwin thought belief in God was just a mind game. Very well then, let us begin once again from the common ground of modern science (twenty-first-century science, that is).

Two neuro-physicians, Andrew Newburg, and Eugene D’Aquili conducted extensive research studying the relationship between human consciousness and “the persistent, particularly human longing to connect with something larger than ourselves.” It seems Newburg and D’Aquili were asking the same question our Bible skeptic Michael had asked: “is belief in God just a mind game?” The studies involved observing subjects steeped in the art of religious meditation and prayer, from Tibetan monks to Franciscan nuns. When the subjects would reach a maximum level of spiritual consciousness, they would be injected through an IV line with a radioactive solution. Then, their brain was scanned using a SPECT camera. The resulting images showed “unusual activity” in a highly specialized portion of the brain responsible for sorting out what is you, from everything that is not you.

For Newburg and D’Aquili it became evident that the altered mental states of their subjects brought about by intense religious meditation or prayer were not the result of “emotional mistakes or simply wishful thinking but were instead associated with observable neurological events.” And while this brain activity was unusual, it was not outside normal brain function. Newburg writes: “In other words, mystical experience is biologically, observably, and scientifically real.” In fact, Newburg and D’Aquili are convinced that spiritual experience at its foundational level is “intimately interwoven with human biology.”

One could argue that this is precisely what Darwin predicted: the human mind has evolved the capacity to create a mythical, spiritual reality for itself. That is, “it is all just a mind game.” However, Newburg points out how the brain and mind experience reality suggest “a very different view.” Simply, if God is not dead, then how else would human beings perceive Him except as a neurologically generated image of reality? Newburg writes, “There is no other way for God to get into your head except through the brain’s neural pathways. This is true whether one experiences God through meditation, prayer, or reading Scripture. Quite simply, the reality of God as Spirit cannot exist in any other place but in the human mind. All experiences are

“made real” to the mind similarly—through natural cognitive function. And that holds for all men.

It is said that myth-making is also a “normal cognitive function” of the mind. Remember Darwin believes that the existence of God is just a mind game—that the mind, as a coping mechanism, has created the myth of a dying hero rising to the heavens to save mankind. “Fair enough,” I say. But why are the “myths” (religious beliefs) from all the world cultures so consistently and spectacularly similar? Scholars are quite clear: “In every human culture, across the span of time, the same mythological motifs are consistently repeated: virgin births, world-cleansing floods, lands of the dead, expulsion from paradise, men swallowed into the bellies of whales, dead and resurrected heroes …”

The psychologist Carl Jung, indeed not a Christian himself, thought all religious myths expressed a singular basic form modified through time and by cultures. A great example can be seen in The Tower of Babel, the Samarian ziggurats, Mayan pyramids, and step-shaped Buddhist temples. Sure enough, according to Newburg evidence suggests that the deepest origins of religion are based upon spiritual experiences and that religion endures because the functioning of the brain continues to provide consistent experiences that believers interpret “as assurances that God exists.” But this assurance goes deeper than that. “It anchors religious belief in something more potent than intellect or reason: it makes God a reality that ideas can’t undo, and that never grows obsolete.” In a spiritual sense, it would seem that we humans are all of one mind.

From a Christian worldview, this makes complete and perfect sense. If man has a common origin, and there was a primordial pair—our first parents—everything began in a central location. At some point in the very distant past there was only one language, only one race, only one family, and only “one God and Father of all, who is over all and through all and in all” (Eph 4:6). Why wouldn’t all people’s religious beliefs share a very similar core? Even still, is it all just a mind game? Join us next week as we conclude our look at Why God Won’t Go Away.

Gloria in excelsis Deo!

Ty B. Kerley, DMin., is an ordained minister who teaches Christian apologetics, and relief preaches in Southern Oklahoma. Dr. Kerley and his wife Vicki are members of the Waurika church of Christ and live in Ardmore, Okla. You can contact him at dr.kerley@isGoddead.com.