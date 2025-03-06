LAURINBURG —2011 graduate of Scotland High School Zaye Bines is hosting the second annual March Madness Basketball Tournament at the IEJ Community Center (815 McGirts Bridge Road in Laurinburg) over a two-day period on Saturday and Sunday. He has 10 teams competing from Scotland, Dillon, Marlboro, Richmond and Fayetteville. There will be a cash prize.

The deadline to enter into the contest is Friday. The entry fee per team is $200.

Tickets to attend the event will cost $10. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. Reach out directly to Bines at 980-258-9702 for tickets or any further questions about the event.